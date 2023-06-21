Germany issues arrest warrant for ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste

The warrant was issued two weeks ago after Jooste was a no-show at the Oldenburg regional court in April where he was set to go on trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Financial Mail editor, Rob Rose, said that disgraced former Steinhoff CEO, Markus Jooste, remained elusive despite a warrant of arrest being issued for him by a German court.

At the time, Jooste's defence team told the court he was unable to travel to Germany because of a missing passport, under an arrangement with South African authorities where he is also in hot water.

With proceedings halted abroad, German prosecutors applied for a warrant of arrest.

Jooste faces five counts of accounting fraud between 2011 and 2014 that were allegedly committed at various subsidiaries of Steinhoff.

Rose said that Jooste's whereabouts remain unknown.