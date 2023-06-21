Flood-hit Citrusdal residents closed in as main access road still damaged

Approximately 200 adults and children affected by the unprecedented rainfall and subsequent flooding have been housed at a local community centre.

CAPE TOWN - Flood damage to Citrusdal’s main access road has forced residents to remain in the town, with those outside forced to find alternative accommodation.

Residents and travellers told Eyewitness News how they have managed to survive in the flood-stricken area.

Johannes Krohn hitchhiked his way from Gauteng back to Cape Town last week to eventually make his way to Springbok via the N7 highway, but only managed to make it as far as Citrusdal.

The 51-year-old had attended his mother’s funeral in Vanderbijlpark.

Krohn said he managed to get to Citrusdal when it got dark and police pointed him to a place to stay.

EWN caught up with Krohn at the Riverview Community Centre where some 200 other flood-displaced Citrusdal residents have also been housed.

“It went dark right there by the N7, so I come back here to the police station and ask for a place to overnight and they helped me for the night, and the next morning I wanted to go back to the N7 the policeman tells me he can’t take me because there’s a lot of flooding at the bridge so he can’t go…”

“It’s nice, the people here are good, they help us a lot here and everybody’s doing their duty here, everybody helps cleaning…I got a job for me for the day here at the hotel, I have to go and work there, I don’t know what work I’m going to do but at least I’m going to get some money for my own purpose.”

Relief aid is being provided to people affected by the heavy rainfall.