Eskom Debt Relief Bill: Economist believes govt will take on all utility's debt

JOHANNESBURG - Over the next three years Eskom is set to receive R254 billion as government plans to once again bail out the ailing power utility.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the Eskom Relief Bill on Wednesday morning, which will see the government paying more than half of Eskom’s R400 billion debt.

But the amount government is expected to outlay to cover Eskom’s debt is likely to increase after the power utility agreed to a 7% three-year wage deal with all non-managerial employees last week.

The Eskom Debt Relief Bill was proposed by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana during his budget speech in February.

Economist Dawie Roodt said the government was likely to take on all of Eskom's debt.

According to him, this marked the beginning of the end for the power utility.

"I think Eskom should be put in business rescue. What we trying to do now is certainly not going to save Eskom. Eskom has financially and operationally been run into the ground and we have to come up with another plan."

Roodt believes government’s plan should be to clear Eskom’s debt and start selling off its assets in a bid to privatise the SOE.

"I would say part of the other plan would be to take on all the debt of Eskom and put it on the balance sheet of the minister of finance because the minister of finance will eventually guarantee all the debt of Eskom."

In accordance with the Debt Relief Bill, Eskom is set to receive R78 billion for the 2023/24 financial year.