Eskom board did not force De Ruyter's early exit, Scopa told

CAPE TOWN - Eskom board member Fathima Gany said that it is untrue that the board forced former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to cut short his notice period after he spilled the beans on corruption in a televised interview in February.

Gany told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that De Ruyter himself made the proposal after he was called to explain his utterances to the board.

On Wednesday, Scopa will continue its oversight visit at the power utility’s head office and meet with the Eskom board again, as it continues to probe the allegations made by the former CEO days before his exit.

Gany disputed when exactly former De Ruyter informed the board of a secret intelligence gathering operation at Eskom.

She said it was at an induction working dinner in January and not at a board meeting late last year, as claimed by some.

Gany said de Ruyter insinuated that the investigation paid for by Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) was still ongoing.

“He alluded to an investigation and he said enough so that he can tell people he told us there’s an investigation but he didn’t tell us enough about the investigation”.

Gany said De Ruyter broke the board’s trust when he spilled the beans on corruption in a television interview.

“There’s general consensus in the board that had he brought this information to us, we would probably have toned it down to say some of it is baseless allegations, how do you support these allegations?”

She said the former CEO’s employment was not terminated and the board does not view his early exit as having been unfair.