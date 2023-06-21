Dyantyi, Dramat in running for top ANC Western Cape positions

The party is preparing to appoint new provincial leaders at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A former head of the Hawks and the chairperson of the parliamentary inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office are all in the running to lead the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape.



Section 194 inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, is running for the position of chairperson, while Anwar Dramat, who once headed up the Hawks is vying for the provincial secretary spot.

The ANC has also released its discussion documents for the conference, with a focus on renewal and next year’s elections.

While the party released its discussion documents on Wednesday, a lot of focus is on who the next leadership will be.

Dyantyi, who is currently chairing the inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office and Cameron Dugmore are said to be frontrunners.

Dugmore and Dyantyi both served as MECs in the last ANC-led Western Cape government.

But the party’s Nomi Nkondlo told a conference earlier on Wednesday that the process to nominate candidates is not finalised and nominees can’t be revealed.

"Out of those that were contesting, who or how many have made according to the thresholds for which particular position, at this point we cannot be able to tell you that information until that process has been concluded."

Nkondlo said that the discussions at the conference would concentrate on content around transformation and renewal as well as money politics within the ANC.