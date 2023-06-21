Disgruntled Diepsloot residents plan to take protest to Union Buildings

Over the past two days, residents have protested over inadequate policing and rampant crime in the area and now hope that Wednesday's march to the Union Buildings will result in presidential intervention.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled Diepsloot residents are planning to head to the Union Buildings on Wednesday to register their anger over poor service delivery in the area.

They were up in arms over the past two days, protesting over the lack of adequate policing and rampant crime.

On Tuesday, residents blocked the N14 highway in the area, while some allegedly burnt the homes of suspected criminals.

READ MORE:

- Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area

Gunshots, hijackings, and zero police visibility were just some of the many problems described by residents.

They told Eyewitness News that they felt neglected by government, saying they were tired of all the promises.

Community leader Lefa Nkala said their last option was to take their anger to the Union Buildings, hoping for presidential intervention.

“Our people are dying day in and day out. We cannot fold our arms and act as if things are normal. We will be at the Union Buildings, knocking at the door of the president.”

Diepsloot is just one of the many communities in the City of Johannesburg calling for a solution to issues relating to crime.