Digital Vibes: Health Dept chief comms director Maja appears in court

Popo Maja was one of five officials who sat on the department’s bid specification and evaluation committees when Digital Vibes was awarded a tender of over R141 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief communications director at the Health Department has appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday morning on corruption charges.

Maja, who was also the department’s spokesperson, is accused of accepting a bribe of R15,000 in 2019 to influence a tender of over R141 million in favour of Digital Vibes.

BREAKING:National health chief director: communications & spokesperson Popo Maja is appearing in the PTA specialised commercial crimes court on charges of corruption for allegedly receiving a R15000 bribe to influence the awarding of a R141m tender to Digital Vibes.

This is the latest prosecution linked to Digital Vibes, following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into how millions of taxpayers' money were irregularly paid to the company in tenders.

The report also found that the funds were squandered on repairs to former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s home and a Land Cruiser for his son, among many things.

Maja handed himself over to police on Wednesday ahead of his court appearance.

Maja is alleged to have received two payments which amounted to R15,000 in his bank account from Tahera Mather.

Mather ran Digital Vibes and was the spokesperson for Mkhize.

The State believes Maja took the bribe in order to sway the committees that he sat on into awarding the tender to Digital Vibes.