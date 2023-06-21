Digital Vibes: Corruption-accused Maja's lawyers argue for him to keep passport

The 63-year-old Popo Maja spokesperson appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on two counts of corruption. He is accused of pocketing R15,000 for influencing the awarding of a R140 million tender to Digital Vibes.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the Health Department's chief communications director, Popo Maja, have argued that he will need his official passport to perform his duties as a state official.

The 63-year-old spokesperson appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on two counts of corruption.

He is accused of pocketing R15,000 for influencing the awarding of a R140 million tender to Digital Vibes.

The tender was for a communication service provider for the National Health Insurance Bill.

The State was not opposed to Maja being granted bail, saying he was not a flight risk and he was facing a schedule 1 offence.

But State advocate, Phumla Dwane-Alpman, requested that he hand over both his personal and official passports as a security measure.

His lawyers tried to argue that he keep his personal passport because he may need it for travel as a government official.

Dwane-Alpman argued that he could ask for his official passport whenever he needed it but she also pointed out how he may be suspended due the charges against him.

Magistrate Nicka Setshogoe ruled that Maja hand over both passports, granting him bail of R5,000.

The matter will return to court on 19 July.