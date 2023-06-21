Diepsloot residents vow to continue protesting until Ramaphosa visits the area

Residents said they live in perpetual fear owing to high crime levels in the area and blame the escalating crime rate on poor police visibility and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Diepsloot said the escalating murder statistics in the area have left them living in perpetual fear.

This comes as a disruptive service delivery protest in the area was expected to enter day three on Wednesday.

Disgruntled residents blame the high crime rate in the area on poor police visibility and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

Chairperson of the Diepsloot Community Forum Loyiso Toyiya claimed four people were brutally murdered in the past week, including another prominent community leader.

"He's not an ordinary man. We can't sit back as a community and watch while our leaders are being killed by criminals."

Toyiya said the community would not stand down until President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the area.

"So, the community decided that they will go to the streets until the President of South Africa comes to Diepsloot, after he's done resolving issues of Russia and Ukraine, we believe he will also come and resolve our issues in South Africa, which Diepsloot is part of South Africa."

Police and protesters in Diepsloot play cat and mouse as the community calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address crime and safety issues. The age-old debate about foreign nationals over-saturating the local economy also continues. #DiepslootProtest @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/4htbtQ0jWq ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2023

Some disgruntled residents disputed police claims that there were enough boots on the ground to address their safety concerns.

A community member who asked to remain anonymous said their grievances continue to fall on deaf ears.

"It's been a long time and still there is no change. The vans were here last time, but they come and go without helping us. It's a big problem, they don't stick with us. The problem is that little children are being killed. They come and shoot. They don't take anything, but our kids die like chickens."

While police have admitted there are some shortcomings that need to be addressed, law enforcement said the community hadn't been neglected altogether.