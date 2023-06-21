Deadline looms for Section 194 inquiry members to submit written questions to PP

The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is slowly running out of time to conclude and make findings by 28 July.

CAPE TOWN - Wednesday 21 June is the deadline for members of the Section 194 inquiry to submit their written questions for the suspended Public Protector.

At its last meeting, the committee resolved to follow a new approach and rather submit written questions to Mkhwebane instead of live hearings, a move that is expected to save time and money.

This is despite calls by Mkhwebane to collapse the inquiry following her allegations of bribery against certain African National Congress (ANC) MPs.

The Section 194 inquiry is continuing with its work behind the scenes despite Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband accusing its chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, of soliciting bribes.

Mkhwebane also accused late MP, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

While Mkhwebane has not provided any evidence directly linking Dyantyi to the bribery claims, the matter is being investigated by Parliament’s ethics committee.

According to the time frames set out by Dyantyi, members of the committee have until 21 June to submit written questions to Mkhwebane, and the evidence leaders must submit their questions by Sunday.

While Democratic Alliance (DA) MP and committee member, Kevin Mileham, declined to comment, he did confirm that his party met Wednesday’s deadline and put questions to Mkhwebane.