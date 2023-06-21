De Ruyter shared no details of covert op's findings, Eskom board tells Scopa

Board member Claudelle von Eck told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), which is sitting at Eskom’s headquarters at Megawatt Park, that what De Ruyter had shared with them had been 'scant'.

CAPE TOWN - The Eskom board says former CEO Andre de Ruyter shared no details regarding the findings of a covert intelligence operation he commissioned at the power utility.

Board member Claudelle von Eck told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), which is sitting at Eskom’s headquarters at Megawatt Park, that what De Ruyter had shared with them had been "scant".

Scopa is continuing to probe the fallout of De Ruyter’s departure in February, which the board said was his suggestion.

Board member Fathima Gany said that De Ruyter was asked to hand over all company assets and documents on 23 February, the day after agreement was reached that he would not serve out his notice period in March.

The meeting followed the airing of an interview on eTV on corruption at Eskom.

But Gany said that De Ruyter did not hand over the intelligence report compiled by the forensic risk company of former police commissioner, George Fivaz.

Von Eck said that De Ruyter briefly mentioned at an induction meeting last November that an investigation was underway during a discussion on coal theft.

"The reality is that even if the report was already there, we were not informed of a report. The manner in which Mr De Ruyter gave us the information about the investigation, was very, very, very scant - and the way he framed it, I cannot see how anybody could have come to the conclusion who was sitting in the room that it was a concluded investigation and that there was a report."

Eskom says it still does not have a copy of the report, which it has requested with the help of a legal firm.