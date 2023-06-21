CT police call on public for info on missing tourist Nick Frischke

It's been four months since the disappearance of 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke while hiking alone on the Hangberg trail in Hout Bay.

CAPE TOWN - It's been four months since the disappearance of 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke while hiking alone on the Hangberg trail in Houtbay.

Five accused will be appearing in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The suspects were found in possession of the tourist's belongings, which included his cell phone, backpack, and other items.

Cape Town police spokesperson, Joseph Swaartbooi, is calling on the public to come forward with any information.

"The investigating officer assigned to the investigation is going the extra mile, and he's following up on all available leads in a bid to ensure a breakthrough in the investigation."

Meanwhile, civil rights organisation, Action Society's Ian Cameron said Frischke’s family had also approached them for assistance.

"We have been officially mandated by the family now to follow up with the investigation and see what we can find out. Obviously, we can't make any promises, but we will do what we can with our team of investigators."