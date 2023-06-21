CSIR urges agri, health sectors to note its El Nino findings

The climate research experts said that the country had suffered severe impact from El Nino during the 2015 and 2016 summer seasons. They said that more severe weather conditions may be on the cards.

CAPE TOWN - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research said that the country’s agricultural and health sectors should take note of its El Nino findings.

The climate phenomenon, El Nino, is the warming of the ocean surface, which in turn releases more heat into the atmosphere.

CSIR experts are warning that dry and extremely hot conditions can be expected soon.

They say this may also lead to a wide range of health problems, including disease outbreaks.

The organisation's senior researcher, Dr Neville Sweijd, said that this can also have a severe impact on the agricultural sector, which in turn will affect food production.

"El Nino is typically associated with dryer than normal conditions, and warmer than normal conditions in southern Africa. It's not every single case, not all El Ninos has resulted in that impact, but all our severe droughts have been associated with El Nino events."

Sweijd added that early preparation was the only way to deal with the potential impact of these severe weather conditions.