Bongani Bongo and co-accused in graft case expected back in court

The former State Security Minister and ANC MP is, along with 16 others currently standing trial, facing around 78 charges of graft in a case that revolves around dodgy land deals dating back more than a decade.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bongo and his co-accused are expected back in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) is, along with 16 others, currently standing trial facing around 78 charges of graft.

The case revolves around dodgy land deals dating back more than a decade.

It’s alleged the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlement was swindled out of millions of rands by state officials, businesspeople, and a lawyer who inflated the price to take a “secret commission” for themselves.

Bongo was the head of legal services for the department at the time and stands accused of receiving an R1 million kickback for his part in the scam.

The trial kicked off on Monday when the charges were formally put to the accused and they pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, the state called its first witness, Thabo Mashile, the head of supply chain management at the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlement.

Mashile testified on how the department functions, its roles and responsibilities, those of the various office bearers, and what constitutes standard procedure.

He also told the court that while one of the dodgy land deals at the heart of the case was allegedly inflated from R15 million to R37.5 million, it was originally pitched at an even higher price and the department had to negotiate it down.

He also confirmed that the department’s legal services unit which Bongo was head of at the time, was responsible for managing the conveyancers appointed - Singwane & Partners, through whom the alleged “secret commission” was paid.

Mashile is expected to wrap up his evidence-in-chief on Wednesday, after which he is expected to face cross-examination from the defense.