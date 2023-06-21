Bohlabela District has infrastructure backlog of over 10 years - Education dept

The Mpumalanga Education Department said this is the first science lab any of the schools in the Bohlabela District has had for years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Education Department in Mpumalanga said the district where Bunny Khosa High School was located had an infrastructure backlog going back over ten years.

The school received nearly R2 million worth of lab equipment from the Kruger National Park.

It said while it prioritised proper water supply and sanitation in schools, building science labs was among the things that had to be halted.

“We are now under a programme to maintain existing structures so we can’t go and start a big project like this one - we must maintain. Hence, I will keep on repeating that the gift of this nature, we accept it with both hands," said the Department’s Khathu Khomola.