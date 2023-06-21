Go

Body of missing EC woman, Desiree Baartman found in stormwater drain

Earlier this week, Baartman's ex-husband, Johnny was arrested in connection with her murder.

Desiree Baartman. Picture: Supplied/SAPS
Desiree Baartman. Picture: Supplied/SAPS
21 June 2023 13:06

JOHANNESBURG- Police have recovered the body of a 59-year-old woman in Gqeberha who had been missing since the 9th of June.

Desiree Baartman was found on Tuesday night in a deep stormwater drain near the Jagtersvlakte area by the police's diving unit.

Earlier this week, her ex-husband, Johnny was arrested in connection with her murder.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said an autopsy would be done to determine the exact cause of death.

“The ex-husband is expected back in court on Tuesday on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice,” Naidu added.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA