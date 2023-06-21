Body of missing EC woman, Desiree Baartman found in stormwater drain
Earlier this week, Baartman's ex-husband, Johnny was arrested in connection with her murder.
JOHANNESBURG- Police have recovered the body of a 59-year-old woman in Gqeberha who had been missing since the 9th of June.
Desiree Baartman was found on Tuesday night in a deep stormwater drain near the Jagtersvlakte area by the police's diving unit.
Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said an autopsy would be done to determine the exact cause of death.
“The ex-husband is expected back in court on Tuesday on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice,” Naidu added.