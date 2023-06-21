Attempted rape case against Thabo Bester's former instructing attorney postponed

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be identified until he pleads to the charges, briefly appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged attempted rape and assault case against an attorney who formerly represented murder and rape convict, Thabo Bester, has been postponed.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be identified until he pleads to the charges, briefly appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

He withdrew as one of the attorneys on record representing Bester on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping: "The case against the former instructing attorney in the case against Thabo Bester was earlier today postponed to 7 July 2023 for further investigations by the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court."

Police spokesperson Thabo Covan outlined the report given to police by the 34-year-old complainant.

"She arrived at the 27-year-old suspect's unit of an estate situated in Topsy Smith, Langenhovernpark on Wednesday 8 March. The victim alleges that they had a conversation before the suspect dragged her to the bedroom and forcefully attempted to undress her. The victim further alleges that the suspect assaulted her. She managed to escape and left her shoes behind."