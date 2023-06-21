After Presidency meeting, Diepsloot residents confident of Ramaphosa visit

They have been calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in addressing the issues plaguing the area amid escalating crime levels.

JOHANNESBURG - There seems to be hope for Diepsloot residents who have been protesting over crime in the area, that President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon visit the community.

They have been calling for Ramaphosa to intervene in addressing the issues plaguing the area amid escalating crime levels.

In the past two days, disgruntled residents torched the homes of suspected criminals, while some highways were blocked during violent demonstrations.

Community leaders who met with representatives in the Presidency on Wednesday afternoon said they were confident that the presidential intervention would come in handy.

The office of the Presidency has assured Diepsloot community leaders that on Monday they will provide time frames of when the president and his Cabinet will visit the community.

In the meantime, the Diepsloot Community Forum chairperson, Loyiso Toyiya, said they had requested that additional police be deployed to improve policing.

"We don't want to engage with Minister Bheki Cele, we want his superior so that he can force him to implement what we think can work for us as people of Diepsloot, which is a permanent solution."

He said that he was confident that their demands would be met, insisting that failure to do so would lead to intensified demonstrations.