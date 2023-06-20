Winde: Too soon to quantify the extent of flood damage in WC

Two people have died and thousands others were displaced following heavy downpours that have battered the Cape since last week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that it was too soon to tell the extent of the damage caused by the recent floods.

Winde and provincial disaster management stakeholders have given an update on the impact of the floods and government's response.

Initial flood damage assessment is estimated to be between R750 million and R1 billion for the province's agricultural sector.

The provincial disaster management centre said that its teams were still hard at work providing relief to areas still waterlogged.

Winde said that it was going to take some time before all the damage assessments were complete.

"I think it's way too soon. Everybody is going to be assessing the damage now, so we'll only get that over the next while and of course, the teams have got to go out there, so we've first got to finish getting access and make sure the roads get opened - we're still got as of this morning's report 14 main roads that are still closed, so we have to get that open first before we get to actually assessing."