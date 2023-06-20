'We need some sunny days': Residents, farmers count costs after storms batter WC

Extreme flooding occurred in the Breede river valley municipality last week, with the community of Rawsonville being the hardest hit, with hundreds of people displaced.

CAPE TOWN - At least 340 Rawsonville families are being housed at the local church hall after their homes were flooded. The Gift of the Givers handed out food items, mattresses, and blankets to flood victims on Monday.

Extreme flooding occurred in the Breede river valley municipality last week, with the community of Rawsonville being the hardest hit.

Gift of the Givers’s Ali Sablay said 1,264 residents had to be evacuated. Three hundred and forty families had to be housed at the local church as water rose to their necks, and all their belongings got washed away.

Meanwhile, a private farm off-road has been opened for trucks to move in and out of the shut-off town of Citrusdal in the Cederberg.

The recent floods and raging Olifants River washed away the Western Cape Town's main access road off the N7 highway last week. Some residents have reportedly braved the waters by attempting to swim across.

Nearly 200 locals' homes have been affected.

Cederberg municipality spokesperson Anthony Mlata said they are thankful, and have identified a route to move delivery trucks in and out of Citrusdal, but it's limited to heavier vehicles.

On the other hand, Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom, said that while the major increase in the province's dam levels was welcomed, they are concerned about the adverse weather's impact on crops in regions, including the Cape Winelands, Matzikama, and Cederberg.

"At this stage, the major crops currently [is] citrus, according to my information they are not even 50% harvested, so they is still a lot of fruits to be harvested," said Strydom.

With the break in the weather, Strydom said now was the time for farmers to count the costs and try to recoup their losses.

"The rivers need to get to their normal level, but unfortunately there [are] a lot of repairs that needs to be done in the rivers. We need some clear and sunny days now," said Strydom.