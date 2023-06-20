WC floods: Damage could cost agriculture sector up to R1bn, says govt

The recent floods in Western Cape caused extensive damage across the province, and resulted in at least two deaths.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said the initial flood damage assessment is estimated to be between R750 million and R1 billion for the province's agricultural sector.

The Provincial Disaster Management stakeholders gave an update on the impact of the recent floods on various communities across the province, and government's response.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre said its teams were still hard at work providing relief to areas still under water.

At least two people died in the floods.

The centre's chief director Colin Deiner said this was very unfortunate because these deaths could've been avoided.

“Public awareness is something that we still need to look at, but we also think it worked very well. We are really sad about the two [deaths].

“You should have seen the disappointment, here, when we got the news. But I think the fact that it was a low number was something that we have improved over time."

Meanwhile, Deiner also praised NGOs and other partners who helped.

“The private sector support was massively impactful. Again, [Search and Rescue South Africa], Gift of the Givers, and so many other groups, they all came in and assisted."