TMPD & EMPD concerned over shortage of vehicles in their fleets

They say the major result of the lack of vehicles is that it makes them less effective to fight against crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metro police departments are concerned about the shortage of police vehicles in their overall fleets.

They say this is limiting their effectiveness in the fight against crime.

The departments have conveyed their difficulties to the Gauteng provincial legislature’s community safety portfolio committee on Tuesday where they presented their performance report.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police’s Goodman Mzolo said the shortage of police vans is severely limiting the department’s capacity to effectively fight crime.

“In this current financial year, the previous one and the coming one, there is no provision that has been made for the fleet and we are really struggling.”

This sentiment has been reiterated by the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s Sean Bolhuis.

“Unfortunately, we have some internal issues without our fleets, that’s due to breakdowns, vehicle accidents, non-payment of services and so forth.”

In response, the chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee Bandile Masuku has said that government needs to do more to ensure such problems don’t affect the effectiveness of the law enforcement agencies.