Scopa told that 'theft, fraud, corruption and sabotage does exist at Tutuka'

Sello Mametja has confirmed testimony from Eskom’s former CEO, Andre de Ruyter, that Mametja’s life was under threat as he sought to clean up corruption and sabotage at the Mpumalanga station.

CAPE TOWN - The former general manager of Eskom’s Tutuka power station, Sello Mametja, said that his two years at the helm of the corruption-ridden operation was “hell”.

Mametja on Tuesday appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) sitting at Megawatt Park, to detail his experiences.

When De Ruyter appeared before Parliament in April, he cited the example of Mametja, who went to work at the Tutuka power station in a bulletproof vest, to back-up his claims of coal cartels operating in Mpumalanga.

Mametja on Tuesday told Parliament that he has not read De Ruyter’s book but he confirmed that his life had been under threat.

"My safety circumstances are quite challenging, and the two years I spent at the Tutuka power station have been hell. It is something I never really bargained for when I accepted the offer."

Mametja has also told Scopa of the deliberate sabotage by employees at the power station and that employees deliberately tried to drive him out.

"The theft, fraud, corruption and sabotage does exist at Tutuka and I’ve lived through that."

Although no longer working at Tutuka, Mametja said that he still has to watch his back, particularly after Tuesday’s public appearance before Scopa.

Mametja said that a recent risk assessment had deduced that his safety was no longer under threat, because he was no longer stationed at Tutuka.