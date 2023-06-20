Rwandan genocide-accused Fulgence Kayishema expected back in court

The 62-year-old Rwandan national, believed to be the most wanted remaining fugitive involved in the country’s 1994 genocide, now faces 54 charges in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - The Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide is expected back in court on Tuesday.

His case was postponed almost two weeks ago in the Cape Town Magistrates Court, where the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) added more charges to his rap sheet.

Fulgence Kayishema, who is 62 years old, now faces 54 charges: nine counts of fraud, ten for contravening the Refugees Act, and 35 counts for the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Kayishema's case was postponed after his lawyer said he could not consult with him.

He was allegedly moved from Pollsmoor Prison to the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon without his lawyer's knowledge.

Kayishema was on the run for over two decades before being arrested on a farm in Paarl, Western Cape, in May.

He was charged by the United Nations (UN) International Criminal Tribunal in 2001 for crimes against humanity.

It is believed he’s one of the most wanted remaining fugitives of the Rwandan genocide. However, his family said they believe the police arrested the wrong person.