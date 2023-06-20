Police, govt officials meeting with Diepsloot leaders as protests continue

It's understood officials from the departments of home affairs, housing and community safety are trying to find some interventions to address community grievances.

DIEPSLOOT - Police in Diepsloot and some government officials are locked behind closed doors in a meeting with community leaders as protests rage on in parts of the area.

This includes poor service delivery and poor visibility leading to high crime rates.

Diepsloot community forum chairperson, Loyiso Toyiya, claims that four people have been brutally killed in the area in the space of a week.

He said that calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the aggrieved community had gone unanswered.

And while police are in the boardrooms trying to find solutions, the protesters said that they had been forced to take matters into their own hands.

Toyiya said that the lack of police visibility continued to breed lawlessness.

"Since the president is not heeding our calls to come to Diepsloot, they must go to the street. And now they are not peaceful, they are burning, burning the infrastructure believed to be the hiding place for all the criminals."

It's understood some community leaders and ward councillors in the meeting hope government interventions will include doubling down on the influx of undocumented foreign nationals and more police boots on the ground.