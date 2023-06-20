Parties in NCOP raise concerns about NHI implementation, cost implications

The NHI Bill was before the NCOP on Tuesday after it was adopted by the National Assembly last week.

CAPE TOWN - Parties in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) have raised many concerns about implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and how it could affect taxpayers.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla assured the NCOP that the bill would benefit mostly the poor and the uninsured.

Some of the issues raised by the NCOP on the NHI Bill were related to cost implications and the country’s inadequate health facilities.

The select committee also questioned whether South Africans would have to pay more tax to fund the entity that will manage the NHI.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Delmaine Christians, representing the Northern Cape, said they had a host of concerns in all provinces.

"There’s a lack of budget, there’s understaffing. Most hospitals don’t have adequate medical supplies. How will they deal with that, with the implementation of NHI? How will they provide adequate healthcare if the basic infrastructure is not improved in provinces?"

But Phaahla said members should focus on the vulnerable, not those with a vested interest in the sector.

"Rather than look at the narrow interests of those who fear losing some, not even all, but some of their super profits and privileges which they currently enjoy."

The bill will be subjected to more public hearings before it’s considered by the NCOP for adoption.