Nothing in De Ruyter's interview brought Eskom into disrepute, Scopa told

Eskom’s head of legal told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts that in her view, nothing André de Ruyter said in his interview with eTV’s Annika Larsen brought the company into disrepute.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s head of legal, Mel Govender, said she would not have advised that the employment of former CEO André de Ruyter be terminated immediately after an explosive television interview in February.

De Ruyter was at the time already serving out his three-month resignation.

Govender told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that in her view, nothing De Ruyter said in his interview with eTV’s Annika Larsen brought the company into disrepute.

ALSO READ:

• Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa

• SIU studying private intelligence report on Eskom corruption allegations

• Top cop Masemola unable to explain Hawks investigator's no-show at Scopa meeting

Scopa is still probing the corruption allegations made by De Ruyter, which following his departure has now also been published in a book.

Govender said she was not asked to provide a legal opinion on whether De Ruyter’s employment should be immediately terminated after the highly-publicised interview that set tongues wagging.

"My view is that nothing in the interview brought Eskom into disrepute. Nothing that was said is completely news to Eskom."

Govender agreed with MPs that perhaps De Ruyter should have been asked to hand over the privately-funded intelligence report on which the allegations are based before his contract was terminated a month early.

"I had asked questions regarding the manner in which that termination took place, and whether fair process was followed."

Govender said that if asked, she would not have advised the board to immediately terminate De Ruyter’s employment.