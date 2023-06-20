Not uncommon for CEOs to run independent probes, Eskom's legal head tells Scopa

Eskom’s legal head Mel Govender said that she did not believe former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter did anything wrong by commissioning a covert, off-the-books investigation into corruption at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom’s legal head Mel Govender said that she did not believe former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter did anything wrong by commissioning a covert, off-the-books investigation into corruption at the power utility.

Govender told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that it was not the norm for CEOs to order such a probe - it was certainly not unusual, especially given the sensitive issues at play at Eskom.

Scopa has also heard that Eskom still does not have a copy of the investigation carried out by the forensic firm of former police commissioner, George Fivaz.

ALSO READ:

• Nothing in De Ruyter's interview brought Eskom into disrepute, Scopa told

• Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa

• SIU studying private intelligence report on Eskom corruption allegations

• Top cop Masemola unable to explain Hawks investigator's no-show at Scopa meeting

The committee is still probing corruption allegations made by De Ruyter before his hasty departure from Eskom.

Govender said that she wasn’t privy to the commissioning of the private intelligence-gathering exercise because it fell outside her ambit.

But she said that De Ruyter had made mention of it in passing on more than one occasion, including at a board meeting late last year.

"It is not uncommon for a CEO to run independent investigations, especially at an organisation like Eskom where the resistance is palpable, there are huge bottlenecks in processes, there’s significant trust issues."

Govender said that she also did not know whether Eskom employees were interviewed by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk.

"I think what’s different here is that this investigation has been privately funded and is not on Eskom’s books."

She said Eskom was still in discussions with George Fivaz Forensic and Risk and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to obtain a copy of the report.

Two weeks ago, the SIU told this committee it was working through the 1,400-page document to determine whether further investigation was required.