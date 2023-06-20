Motorists warned to avoid N14 as Diepsloot residents protest

The demonstration has entered day two, with disgruntled residents taking to the streets calling on police intervention for the high crime rate in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists have been warned to avoid the N14 amid disruptions to traffic in the wake of protests in the area.

Law enforcement said protesters may still be targeting other pockets in the area north of Johannesburg.

Some businesses are trading as usual in Diepsloot West following reports that locals were threatening stall owners.

The debate about who can do business on this turf appears to have been reignited with some residents accusing foreign nationals of saturating the local economy.

The streets of the densely populated township are still littered with rubble, massive industrial waste bins flipped over and burnt tyres.

Residents are also up in arms about the community being neglected, with cries of poor service delivery and poor policing.

Local police have admitted that there is poor police visibility in some areas but blame it on inaccessible roads and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, police are expected to meet with some community leaders and other government departments to address these issues.