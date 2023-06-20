Mangaung metro flirting with dissolution after failure to pass R9.4bn budget

The City of Mangaung faces even more trouble after they failed to pass the almost R10 billion budget last Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials in the City of Mangaung are worried it could potentially face dissolution if it fails to pass its budget by the end of this month.

The troubled metro failed to pass the almost R10 billion budget last Thursday, after it did not get the majority votes of councillors.

Another council meeting scheduled for this Thursday is expected to again deliberate on the budget.

For the budget to pass, the metro would need 52 votes, from the 101 seats in council.

But the African National Congress (ANC) and its coalition partners in the metro did not make up the numbers, and would need votes from other parties outside of the coalition.

The City of Mangaung, which has been under administration for the past four years, faces more trouble.

Its acting mayor Gregory Nthatisi tabled a R9.4 billion budget, which parties said did not focus on the service delivery needs of the municipality.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Mangaung caucus leader Johan Pretorius believes even with national government’s intervention, the metro continues to face serious challenges.

"It should not take that long. It was supposed to be finished after six months. We will have to take the legal route maybe. To get rid of the national intervention team."

Eyewitness News understands opposition parties in council are meeting on Tuesday to find common ground on supporting the budget, which will be tabled on Thursday.