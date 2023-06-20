Mabuyane feels vindicated by court interdicting SIU probe into qualifications

The premier filed the urgent interdict after the SIU said it would be investigating allegations that he was fraudulently admitted into a master's programme at Fort Hare University.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that he feels vindicated by the high court's decision to set aside an SIU investigation into his qualifications.

Mabuyane won his bid to interdict the investigating unit's probe into his qualifications.

Reacting to the court's ruling on Tuesday, Mabuyane accused the university's leadership of victimisation.

"For SIU to be given a flawed report, called forensic, to use it in the manner they've been using, go around the media, do all the escapades that they have been doing, saying things about me in the media, the SIU, I felt so disappointed."