GP education dept flags bogus grade 1, 8 school application placement documents

The department urged parents and guardians not to submit fraudulent documents, warning it would result in the applicant 'forfeiting the right to preferential placement at a school'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has flagged concerns about parents and guardians submitting bogus documents in the public school process to place grade one and eight pupils in 2024.

Applications for both grades opened last week.

More than 300,000 applications were processed so far, with complaints from parents on social media about some glitches, including password errors.

"Proof of home address is the most important document when submitting an application,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Placement is confirmed on whether the school could verify the details of the proof of home address, which should have the information that correlates with the details entered on the system.

“We plead with applicants to refrain from submitting fraudulent documents as schools have systems to verify such."

Mabona said there would be consequences for those who submitted fake documentation.

“The submission of falsified proof of residence and falsified proof of work address, where applicable, will result in the applicant forfeiting the right to preferential placement at a school."

The application window closes in mid-July.