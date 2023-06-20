Fulgence Kayishema abandons bail bid; to apply for political asylum

The sixty-two-year-old Rwandan fugitive faces 54 immigration-related charges.

CAPE TOWN - The Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide has abandoned his bail application, instead, he’ll apply for political asylum.

Fulgence Kayishema's lawyer, Advocate Juan Smuts, informed the Cape Town Magistrates Court of this client’s intention on Tuesday.

The sixty-two-year-old Rwandan fugitive faces 54 immigration-related charges.

Kayishema's asylum application to South Africa comes as the world celebrates World Refugee Day.

There are concerns, though, that his application could delay his trial.

However, State advocate Nathan Adriaanse has told the court that the application has no bearing on the case.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila: "He further told the court that the State came across new evidence which will lead to new charges being added to the ones preferred against the accused. He told the court that the State will apply for a centralisation certificate, as some of the cases were committed outside the Western Cape."

The case has been postponed to 18 August for further investigation.