First witness takes stand in corruption trial against Bongo, co-accused

JOHANNESBURG - The head of supply chain management at the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department has taken the stand as the first witness in the trial of former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo and 16 others.

The case is linked to dodgy land deals dating back over a decade.

According to the charge sheet, the accused - including state officials, business people and a lawyer - swindled the department out of millions of rands by pushing through the sales of two local farms meant to be used for housing, at heavily inflated prices.

The trial kicked off in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, with the accused all pleading not guilty to the 78-odd charges they now face.

Thabo Mashile, the director responsible for supply chain management at the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department, took the stand on Tuesday.

He’s been working with the department since 1999 and in this position since 2007.

So far, his testimony has focused on how the department functions, its roles and responsibilities, those of the various office bearers and what constitutes standard procedure when acquiring assets.

When it comes to land acquisition, this is what he said: "We will normally receive a request from a municipality for purchasing of land for future residential purposes … I’m not working for a municipality, but normally they say that the reason why they request for a particular portion of land for housing development is because it's part of their spatial planning."

The case continues.