‘Distressing’: DA slams Motshekga for ‘undermining’ reading crisis among pupils

A study last month showed a rather grim picture of literacy levels in South Africa, revealing that 81% of grade 4 children in the country struggled to read for meaning.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been suggestions that the Basic Education Department is downplaying the reading crisis among primary school pupils.

This is in relation to results from an international study which revealed that four out of five grade 4 pupils in South Africa struggled to read for meaning.

Speaking at a briefing, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said parents had to be actively involved in the early development of their children.

However, Democratic Alliance (DA) representative on Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education Baxolile Nodada said Motshekga was undermining the poor levels of comprehension in primary schools.

“It is distressing that the minister and her department fail to realise the travesty of nine and 10 year olds that cannot understand what the letters on the page and the sounds they make mean. If you do not understand what you are reading, you cannot read.”