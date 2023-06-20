Diepsloot police station commander to meet with angry residents over policing

On Monday night, tyres were burnt and roads were blocked due to protests over rampant crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The Diepsloot acting police station commander will be meeting community members on Tuesday to try to quell tensions following fiery demonstrations in the area.

Community members plan to march to the police station on Tuesday over poor policing.

"The challenge is the areas where they say there is no police visibility is the area where a police vehicle cannot even drive there, as the informal settlement that is affected by environmental designs, police officers cannot go in with vehicles to patrol," said police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.