Competition Commission asked to justify SAA-Takatso merger recommendation

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission has had to justify its recommendation on the South African Airways (SAA) Takatso Consortium merger.

Last month, the commission gave provisional approval of the merger which would see Takatso buy 51% of SAA.

The commission has now referred the deal to the Competition Tribunal, which is having hearings on Tuesday.

The tribunal has spent the morning hearing competition-related submissions on the Takatso Consortium merger, including how divestiture of two subsidiaries will address the commission's concerns on competition.

Takatso has also had to reassure the panel that it would still be able to manage SAA optimally without its subsidiaries.

Another part of Tuesday's hearings is the public interest considerations.

In its recommendation, the commission made no merger-related retrenchments one of the conditions one that Takatso has accepted.

The South African Cabin Crew Association is making submissions on Tuesday afternoon.