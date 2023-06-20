Citrusdal residents left devastated and still cut off by flooding

The community still has no electricity supply and is still cut off from the outside world due to the flood damage.

CITRUSDAL - Residents of Citrusdal have expressed the devastation they’ve suffered following the recent flooding in the town.

The Cederberg Local Municipality said that around 200 residents had been affected and had been relocated to the River View community centre.

The blasting sounds of running generators can be heard as businesses such as a local tyre shop try to keep their doors open.

Fifty-one-year-old Sydney Noqhekwa explained that he’d lost most of his belongings in the flood.

"Most of my clothes and grocery which I had there, everything was just spoilt by water."

Johannes Krohne from Alexanderbaai was hitchhiking back home to Cape Town but is now stuck here in Citrusdal.

"I went to Joburg. It was my mother's funeral. I have a bus ticket to get down there, but I didn't have a ticket to get back, so I had to hitchhike back from Joburg to Cape Town. And from Cape Town, I'm on my way home."

Municipal officials are assessing the flood damage ahead of the town being declared a disaster area.

