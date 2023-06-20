Go

Case against Thabo Bester postponed to August

The state said at least three more arrests were imminent after the convicted rapist and murderer's virtual appearance in court.

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
20 June 2023 13:13

JOHANNESBURG - The case against murder and rape convict Thabo Bester has been postponed to August for further investigations.

Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court virtually on Tuesday morning.

His attorneys, Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela as well as instructing attorney Tshireledzo Ndou, withdrew from the case, as Bester appointed Kabelo Matee as his new attorney.

The state said at least three more arrests were expected.

The case has been postponed to August 8.

Timeline

