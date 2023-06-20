Case against Thabo Bester postponed to August

The state said at least three more arrests were imminent after the convicted rapist and murderer's virtual appearance in court.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against murder and rape convict Thabo Bester has been postponed to August for further investigations.

Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court virtually on Tuesday morning.

His attorneys, Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela as well as instructing attorney Tshireledzo Ndou, withdrew from the case, as Bester appointed Kabelo Matee as his new attorney.

The case has been postponed to August 8.