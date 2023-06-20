Bongo corruption trial: Court hears how land prices were heavily inflated

Former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo and 16 others are now facing criminal charges over the deals, in which the prices of two farms purchased for housing were allegedly heavily inflated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court’s heard how dodgy land deals that cost the Mpumalanga Human Settlement Department some R74 million were originally pitched at an even higher price.

He was the head of the department’s legal services at the time.

Their trial got into its second day on Tuesday, with the head of the department’s supply chain management unit, Thabo Mashile, taking the stand as the State’s first witness.

It’s alleged among others that the accused inflated the price of a piece of land known as Naaupoort farm from the R15 million the owners were asking to a whopping R37.5m and pocketed the surplus for themselves.

But Thabo Mashile, who was appointed to a land negotiating committee to negotiate the price said the representative they dealt with, initially asked for even more.

While he can't recall who the representative was, he’s told the court they had to negotiate them down to the R37.5 million the department ultimately paid.

"The price from the representative of the seller was higher than what we were bargaining for because I think it was R30 something million but we could not afford that price, so we had to agree to cut it down."

The case continues.