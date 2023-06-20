Bester swaps out attorneys, court allows Magudumana's father to appear virtually

Bester on Tuesday morning appeared virtually at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where the matter was postponed to 8 August for further investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - A change of attorneys, an abandonment of bail and an arrangement for one of the accused to appear via Microsoft Teams during their next appearance.

These were some of outcomes when murder and rape convict, Thabo Bester, and his eight co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Bester appeared virtually while his co-accused appeared in person.

Bester's attorney Adv Tsoeunyane Jeremiah #Pela as well as his instructing attorney Tshireledzo #Ndou have recused themselves from the case. Pela says he had a discussion with Bester and agreed to withdraw from the case. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 20, 2023

It emerged during proceedings that police are expected to make at least three more arrests in connection with Bester’s escape from prison last year.

Bester has swapped out his attorneys, appointing Kabelo Mattee as his new representation.

This after both his former attorneys were facing serious criminal charges themselves - one charged with corruption and the other with attempted rape and assault.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean national, Zanda Moyo, who was arrested a fortnight ago in Johannesburg, abandoned his bail application with his attorney providing no reason as to why.

The court also agreed to allow Zolile Sekeleni, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, to attend his next appearance virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Sekeleni’s attorney, Advocate Themba Diba, provided the reasons for making such an application.

"He stays about 1,800km return from the jurisdiction of this court. To save him travelling expenses, I think that will be fit and fair."

All nine accused will appear in court again on 8 August.