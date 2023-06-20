At least 3 more arrests expected in Thabo Bester prison escape case - State

Bester on Tueday morning appeared virtually at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court, while the other 8 accused appeared in person, where the matter was postponed to 8 August for further investigations.

BLOEMFONTEIN - At least three more arrests are expected in the ongoing escape case of murder and rape convict, Thabo Bester.

Bester appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

His alleged main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father, Zolile Sekeleni, five former G4S employees, and Zimbabwean national, Zanda Moyo, appeared in person.

The matter against all the accused was postponed to 8 August for further investigations.

“The State still requires some two witness statements and we're expecting to add three more suspects in this matter,” said State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko.

“Police are still busy analysing the cell phone and bank statements.”