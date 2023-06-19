WC braces for more rain as officials work to reach areas cut off by floods

The severe floods have killed at least two people in the Overberg area and Vredendal over the past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - With more rain expected on Monday, the City of Cape Town’s teams of clean-up staff used the break in the weather this weekend to continue their mop-up operations after a spell of heavy rain.

By Sunday, teams were responding to fresh flooding reported in Philippi and a graveyard in the Kampies informal settlement.

City officials are supplying affected areas with tools and equipment to help elevate homes and clear drains.

ALSO READ:

• Another storm approaching WC after 2 die in floods

• WC storms: Residents urged to comply with rescue teams' guidance after 2 die

• GOTG urge South Africans to donate to assist 'suffering' floods victims

A mudslide in Hangberg, Hout Bay, has also since been cleared after hitting two homes there.

At the same time, Western Cape Disaster Management said that rural parts of the West Coast and Cederberg had been cut off due to the floods.

Provincial disaster management head, Colin Deiner, explains: "The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre together with the district of the West Coast Gift of the Givers and Sanzar are still conducting operations on the West Coast. We have been able to get our helicopters airborne and we will be reaching areas that have been cut off in the Wupperthal area and other parts of the Cederberg."

The severe floods have killed at least two people in the Overberg area and Vredendal over the past weekend.