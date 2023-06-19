Two graft charges against ANC MP Bongani Bongo dropped

Bongani Bongo and 16 others are in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, for the start of a trial centring on a dodgy R74 million land deal dating back to 2011.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the graft charges against former State Security Minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo, have been dropped.

Bongo and 16 others are in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, for the start of a trial centring on a dodgy R74 million land deal dating back to 2011.

His brother, Sipho Bongo, was previously charged alongside him but all his charges have now been withdrawn.



The accused are facing dozens of charges including corruption, fraud money laundering and contravening the public finance management act.

Monday’s proceedings kicked off with an announcement from the state that it was dropping charges against Bongani Bongo’s brother, Sipho Bongo.

This is due to the unavailability of a key witness, who’s gone abroad.

Charges against some of the other accused have also fallen away for the same reason.

This includes two counts - of corruption and money laundering - against Bongani Bongo, now leaving him facing only one count of corruption.

The first witness is only expected on the stand on Tuesday.