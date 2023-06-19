Go

State drops charges against ANC MP Bongani Bongo's brother in corruption case

The two were charged alongside 15 others in a graft case currently before the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, which centres on a dodgy R74 million land deal dating back to 2011.

Former state security minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo, his brother, Sipho Bongo, and 15 others appeared in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 19 June 2023 in a corruption case which centres on a dodgy R74 million land deal. dating back to 2011. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
Former state security minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo, his brother, Sipho Bongo, and 15 others appeared in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 19 June 2023 in a corruption case which centres on a dodgy R74 million land deal. dating back to 2011. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
19 June 2023 13:48

JOHANNESBURG - The State has withdrawn charges against former state security minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo’s brother, Sipho Bongo.

The two were charged alongside 15 others in a graft case currently before the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, which centres on a dodgy R74 million land deal dating back to 2011.

The trial got underway on Monday morning but before the charges were read out, the State announced a decision to drop the charges against Sipho Bongo because of the unavailability of a key witness.

Two of the charges Bongani Bongo was facing have also fallen away as a result of the witness in question not being available.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA