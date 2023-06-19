Ramaphosa hopeful Russia & Ukraine consider African input in bid to find peace

At the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa was part of a delegation that held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he remained hopeful that Russia and Ukraine would take into consideration the points made by African countries in efforts to find a peaceful resolution their conflict.

At the weekend, Ramaphosa was part of a delegation that held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa insisted that the peace mission was a success, providing a bit of hope that the conflict will be resolved.

President Ramaphosa said that there had been a positive response from Putin and Ukraine head of state, Zelenskyy, on the peaceful resolution of their conflict.

The president said that the seven African leaders who formed part of the peace mission had requested that children and prisoners of war be released from captivity.

He said that they all expressed concern about the disruptions by the war to the supply chain, which has threatened food security.

Ramaphosa said that the positive reception from the European countries had provided a cause for optimism that their proposals would be considered.

He said that both presidents had agreed to have further engagements towards resolving the conflict.

