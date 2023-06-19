'Putin doesn't want peace': Ukraine ambassador to SA on African peace mission

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa was part of the mission that held talks with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, said that the conflict in her country was finally being recognised as a war, although she considered it rather as an invasion.

She was commenting on the African peace mission and what was achieved over the past week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was part of the mission that held talks with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.



Abravitova said that the leaders from the African delegation had changed their terminology when describing the conflict, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as a military operation.

"I really believe it's a great achievement. If you listen to the press conference, you will hear the leaders failing to call the conflict by its real name. And already later we did hear the leaders saying this is the war."

She also said that Putin simply doesn't want peace.

"Putin doesn't want peace. He wants Ukraine, he wants to eliminate the Ukranian population."

Meanwhile, criticism is continuing to mount following the grounding of a plane in Poland carrying presidential security personnel and journalists.

They were kept at the airport in Warsaw, with authorities saying that the South African authorities did not have the correct paperwork.

Managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, agreed that South Africa scored an own goal.

"So clearly, a massive paperwork dog show in the sense that the actual paperwork wasn't done correctly and they couldn't provide evidence that it had been done."

He also questioned why weapons were being carried onboard an SAA flight, saying that this was reminiscent of the apartheid era.

Leitch said that there should have been better collaboration between officials abroad when it came to SAA and transporting arms as this had gone wrong in the past.

"SAA has been tight on these rules since the Helderberg debacle, certainly the general belief that it was caused by the illicit carrying of perhaps rocket fuel and SAA has been very tight on these rules doesn't allow the carrying of any guns or weapons at all."