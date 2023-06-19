Pest controllers aiming to restore dignity to rat-infested Alexandra

At least 36 young people from Alexandra have been trained and hired by the City of Johannesburg to deal with the rat issue in the township. The Integrated Rodent Control Project has taken over 5,000 rats out of the north Johannesburg township.

JOHANNESBURG - Previously unemployed pest controllers said they wanted to restore dignity to the rat-infested area of Alexandra.

Every day at around 6PM, 36 pest controllers set up rat traps around the hot spot areas of Alexandra.

One end of meter-long metal cages is filled with pap that’s doused in vanilla essence for bait.

On the other end is a 1cm round door that can only be accessed from the outside, meaning that once rats are in, they cannot get out.

Pest controller, Nancy Sebatjie, said there was an unfair stereotype of Alex as the dirtiest place in the country due to the rat infestation.

“We won’t get all of the rats out but we are trying to manage them so there aren’t rats everywhere.”

The City of Johannesburg said it was working on a parallel initiative to clean the rat-infested hotspots to prevent them from reappearing.