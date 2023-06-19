Numsa to ballot Gautrain members on strike decision over 'fare evasion policy'

The metalworkers' union said it was on the verge of striking after it deadlocked with Gautrain management over their 'bizarre policy' decision to now make workers pay the full fare to use its trains to and from work.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it would be balloting its Gautrain members on 28 June on whether to strike, after workers were told to pay the full fare to use the trains.

There was an outcry by workers who, up to now, were using the trains for free.

Numsa said it deadlocked with the Gautrain management on the issue and was on the verge of a strike.

"They have implemented a fare evasion policy, which means that workers will be disciplined if they don't pay the full fare to use the Gautrain to and from work," said Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

"We believe that this is a bizarre policy that they have implemented."

She said there was an agreement on the 8% across-the-board wage increase, but the housing allowance was a problem.

"In fact, in the talks that they had with us, they said they don't see a need for the housing allowance. Gautrain has not made an offer for an increase on the allowance," she said.

"We deny the false allegation made by the spokesperson that there is an in-principle agreement to increase housing - there is none."