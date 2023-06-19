NPA glad that trial against Bongani Bongo and co-accused is underway

The case centers on a dodgy R74 million land deal dating back to 2011.

MBOMBELA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it’s glad the trial of former state security minister and African National Congress MP Bongani Bongo and his 16 co-accused, has finally got off the ground.

The accused allegedly inflated invoices for properties purchased by the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department, scoring millions of rands for themselves in the process.

It’s been almost three years since the first arrests were made but the trial finally kicked off on Monday.

The trial was meant to get underway last November but then had to be postponed after one of the accused changed legal representatives.

But the charges have today finally been put to the accused in open court and they’ve all tendered their pleas - - marking the official start of the trial phase of the case.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the prosecution is pleased that there’s now some progress being made.

“We are happy that the trial in the matter has eventually started as we have been ready to proceed with the trial even before. As from tomorrow, we will proceed leading evidence of various state witnesses and we are looking forward to seeing the matter finalised”.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Proceedings have now wrapped up for the day, but they’re set to resume on Tuesday when the first witness is expected to take the stand.